- = Camping in the mountains … the decision will likely be rubber stamped by the county supervisors today.
- = Malibu will ban rat poison … weed poison … even insect poison …
- = The city manager gets her pay raise.
- = The ramshackle RVs parked along P C H won’t get any city council attention until next month.
- = And Nobu’s was told to pound sand on its fireworks request.
This is KBUU News - Day 396 - the Tuesday Headlines:
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Stream us at www.radiomalibu.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- This is KBUU News - Day 396 - the Tuesday Headlines
- Keep Christ in Christmas Caroling Schedule Announced
- KBUU Newswire - Day 395 - the Monday Headlines - Dangerous PCH-Link Overpass 3 Years Off - MRCA To Buy Kanan Road Land For Campground Parking -
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report 11.19 - 11.23
- Shining a Light on America's Wild Horses
- Thanksgiving Travel Got You Down?
- Kids Invited to Write Letters to Santa
- KBUU Newswire - Day 391 - Thursday Dec 5 - Huge Downtown Malibu Project Back To City Hall - FCC Has Suggestions But No Rules For Cell Service Blackouts - Trump Sues LA Over Fire Costs - Down Coast Oceanfront Cities Fear Global Water Rise
Most Popular
Articles
- Shining a Light on America's Wild Horses
- City To Pursue 'Homeshare' Short-Term Rental Restrictions
- KBUU Newswire - Day 395 - the Monday Headlines - Dangerous PCH-Link Overpass 3 Years Off - MRCA To Buy Kanan Road Land For Campground Parking -
- Obituary: Keith Gubitz
- Reflections on the One-Year Anniversary of the Woolsey Fire
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report 11.19 - 11.23
- Reviews & More: Don't Waste Your Time
- Civic Center Way Improvement Plan Approved
- Malibu's Keep Christ in Christmas Turns 56
- Tales by the Sea Going Stronger Than Ever After Nearly 25 Years
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 16
-
Dec 16
-
Dec 16
-
Dec 16
-
Dec 17
-
Dec 17
-
Dec 17
-
Dec 17
-
Dec 17
-
Dec 17
-
Dec 18
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.