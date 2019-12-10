This is KBUU News - Day 396 - the Tuesday Headlines:
  • = Camping in the mountains … the decision will likely be rubber stamped by the county supervisors today.
  • = Malibu will ban rat poison … weed poison … even insect poison …
  • = The city manager gets her pay raise.
  • = The ramshackle RVs parked along P C H won’t get any city council attention until next month.
  • = And Nobu’s was told to pound sand on its fireworks request.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Stream us at www.radiomalibu.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.