From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... these are the Tuesday Headlines

= Again … L-A County just avoids another stay at home order.
= But two big L-A hospitals are so overwhelmed … doctors are brought in from the Air Force.
= Weekend outdoor events … mostly parties … blamed for the increased sickness.
= Why so many low flying choppers over Malibu??? The power company explains.
= A nearby university is opening up its spring enrollment next Monday.
= And an abandoned well in Zuma Canyon … money to fix it is on President Trump’s desk.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
