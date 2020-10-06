  • = No secret in Malibu … but the coroner releases the name of the man killed on PCH.
  • = It was Michael Bennet … 58. No arrest has been made yet.
  • = A major bank says sayonara to Point Dume after 60 years.
  • = The planning commission chair wants a business that helps fire victims shut down.
  • = The sheriff tolerates a gang of deputies called the Banditos … says the inspector general.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News …
On the radio ... at F-M 99 point 1.
On the web ... at www.radiomalibu.net .
Top stories posted here later in the day.

