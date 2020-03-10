This is KBUU News - Day 487 - the Tuesday News:
- = A UCLA Med school professor has warnings of dozens … maybe hundreds of deaths in Malibu.
- = That’s IF the Chinese medical data is accurate … and applicable to Malibu demographics.
- = Rumors sweep Malibu … the County Health Department so far will not address them.
- = Reliable reports of a COVID 19 virus patient … self quarantined in her Malibu home.
- = No danger of community contagion … that we can find.
- = Santa Monica-Malibu School plans are not changed.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning.
We start this morning with an editorial note.
The news is scary.
There are rumors.
Here at KBUU … it is our job to separate rumor from news.
You may have heard the rumors about a COVID-19 medical case in Malibu.
We have heard them.
We have reported them.
Three nongovernment sources have told us the same information.
The government will not confirm or deny.
Federal privacy laws are getting in the way of verifying what appears to be reliable fact … with government officials.
This newscast must balance the need to avoid inciting panic … with the very real facts that are developing in our neighborhood … our city … our world.
With that in mind … here is today’s news.
- A staggering projected death toll in Malibu - if the Chinese death rate is applicable here.
- A Malibu resident is self-isolating in her Malibu home.
- Malibu schools are not cancelling events yet.
Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/ucla-professor-chinese-covid-death-ratex-malibus-aged-population-139-244-deaths/
