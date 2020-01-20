- = Light traffic and light rain. Happy MLK Holiday.
- = Ventura County evaluates the Woolsey Fire response … and points the finger at the state.
- = Not enough fire trucks sent in to help.
- = Plans to open 7 new beach accessways up for public comment tomorrow.
- = And Paparazzi alert! Prince Harry and Princess Meghan drop this royal highness nonsense … and may move to the Bu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- This is KBUU News - Day 437 - the Monday Headlines
- City to Observe MLK Day Hours
- Lessons from the Holocaust Shared in Malibu
- City Council to Schedule Special Meeting Discussing 'Unprecedented' Homelessness in Malibu
- Photographing the Future of Sea Level Rise: California King Tides Project 2020 Launches in Malibu
- Places of Worship Ramp Up Security
- KBUU Newswire Fri Jan 17
- Blog: Omens
Most Popular
Articles
- City Council to Schedule Special Meeting Discussing 'Unprecedented' Homelessness in Malibu
- Photographing the Future of Sea Level Rise: California King Tides Project 2020 Launches in Malibu
- Nighttime Parking Restrictions Approved Along PCH
- Olympian Sells Malibu Property
- From the Publisher: A Close Look at a Thorny Malibu Conflict
- Gathering Together
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report 12.15 - 12.20
- Malibu Moves to Put District-Based Elections on 2020 Ballot
- Places of Worship Ramp Up Security
- Malibu Temporary Skate Park Project Moves Forward
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.