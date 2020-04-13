With KBUU All News all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.
This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News
Day 521 - the Monday Headlines:
- = Nurses are put on leave in Santa Monica for refusing to enter to COVID rooms without N-95 masks.
- = And now a second hospital - UCLA Santa Monica - has nurses protesting a lack of N-95s.
- = The city council has its first public forum in three weeks … get in line on Zoom.
- = Officials are planning on what to do if there is a brushfire or earthquake evacuation during COIVD.
- = is there COVID in the ocena spray??? A follow up.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
