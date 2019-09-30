This is KBUU News - Day 325 - the Monday Headlines:
    • = Malibu High in the midst of rumor control … after the internet spirals out of control.
    • = School officials repeat the campus is safe … a parents meeting is planned for tomorrow.
    • = Southern California Edison may face homicide charges for starting the Woolsey Fire.
    • = But a criminal investigation will delay damage payments to fire victims by months ... maybe years.
    • = No name is released yet … for the man killed crossing PCH at a restaurant opening Friday night.
  • = And the Coastal Commission may approve banning overnight parking on PCH east of Malibu at night … and it might not.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
 
Support for this broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo … a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu coast.
 
Support for KBUU’s daily broadcast … the signal on the air … comes from the Malibu Foundation …
Their support for the KBUU solar panels and battery has kept us on the air since August 18th …

