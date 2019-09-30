This is KBUU News - Day 325 - the Monday Headlines:

- = Malibu High in the midst of rumor control … after the internet spirals out of control.
- = School officials repeat the campus is safe … a parents meeting is planned for tomorrow.
- = Southern California Edison may face homicide charges for starting the Woolsey Fire.
- = But a criminal investigation will delay damage payments to fire victims by months ... maybe years.
- = No name is released yet … for the man killed crossing PCH at a restaurant opening Friday night.
- = And the Coastal Commission may approve banning overnight parking on PCH east of Malibu at night … and it might not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.