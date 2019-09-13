This is KBUU News - Day 308 - the Friday Headlines:
= = Power outage on Point Dume ... downed line on Westward Beach.
= Crew members of the Conception could face criminal charges.
= Malibu cops say they’ve made significant inroads on traffic jams at Nobu.
= The Son Of The Blob may mean sea lions washing up dead or dying in malibu … next year.
= It’s Malibu Held Hostage this weekend …. the Triathlon will close PCH Saturday and Sunday mornings.
= And bikes and roller blades will take over three streets down the coast on Sunday … sounds fun.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News i from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
——
Support for this broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo … a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu coast.
This is KBUU News - Day 308 - the Friday Headlines:
-
