KBUU News Monday - Winds Could Shift Tonight, Blow Smoke Into Malibu
= Fire stats unchanged at 1325 acres .... zero percent full containment ... update at 10.
= You think Joe Edmiston will allow a temporary fence at La Costa beach? Fat chance.
= A bill to throttle back Edison Company blackouts gets a critical hearing this week in Sacramento.
= And Calabasas is planting trees along 4 miles of the 101 Freeway ... to try to prevent future fires from running down to Malibu.
