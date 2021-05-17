= Malibu schools open. PCH open. Topanga Schools closed. Topanga Canyon Boulevard closed.

= Fire stats unchanged at 1325 acres .... zero percent full containment ... update at 10.
= You think Joe Edmiston will allow a temporary fence at La Costa beach? Fat chance.
= A bill to throttle back Edison Company blackouts gets a critical hearing this week in Sacramento.
= And Calabasas is planting trees along 4 miles of the 101 Freeway ... to try to prevent future fires from running down to Malibu.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ... responsible ... factual ... every day.
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 and coming soon on the web from 10-2.
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
https://www.facebook.com/groups/222929724566382

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.