= A 70-year-old woman dies of the heat … while hiking above Malibu.
= Fire season appears to be about one month late this year in California.
= The city holds a meeting about holding a meeting.
= Caltrans runs up against the Coastal Commission … regarding ocean levels weashing over coastal roads.
- = And surf is UP … waves 4 to 6 feet with clean shapes … says Mo.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News ... 7 times every weekday … is on 99 point 1 FM … KBU.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
