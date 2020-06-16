= Gavin Newsom says stay at home was never intended to be permanent.
= LA County sheriff Alex Villanueva is in the hot seat … nationally … over a Black man found dead in a noose.
= This as the L A Times reports yet another attempt by the department to hire a disgraced former deputy … and chief Villanueva campaign aide.
= Malibu and nearby cities meet today to decide how to handle Villanueva’s broken promises on local civilian control of the Malibu Lost Hills Station.
= The overcrowded Nobu restaurant has had six years to deal with its traffic jam … and a frustrated planning commission has had it
= And lawyers for overnight rental houses are sending out nastygrams to homeowners who complain.
——
KBUU News every morning.
FM 99.1 or www.radiomalibu.net
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
