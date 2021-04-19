= Reva Feldman may say she is leaving office today ... sources tell KBUU.

= Malibu and Santa Monica shoot at each other ... the county divorce hearing is bloody.
= The guy with all the guns at Zima Beach also had another car stashed nearby.
= A beloved sheriff's deputy's last acts of generosity are remembered at Mike Treinen's paddleout.
= Record highs yesterday in the nearby area .... 90 degrees again today.
