= Malibu and Santa Monica shoot at each other ... the county divorce hearing is bloody.
= The guy with all the guns at Zima Beach also had another car stashed nearby.
= A beloved sheriff's deputy's last acts of generosity are remembered at Mike Treinen's paddleout.
= Record highs yesterday in the nearby area .... 90 degrees again today.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is ON THE AIR NOW on FM 99.1 HD2 from 10 to 2.
Coming soon to www.kbu2.net from 10-2.
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Reviews & More: A Window Into History
- Malibu Seen: Oscars Are Here! Oscars Are Happening!
- Fear, Loathing and Envy From Down Pacific Coast Highway - Santa Monica Paints Malibu As Racist Snoots
- Malibu's Best Shot
- Malibu's Top News Developments On Monday
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report Mar. 14 – 26
- Blog: A Missing Peacock
- Cannes Bound
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated: LASD Arrests Man Armed With Rifle, Guns and Ammunition at Zuma Beach Sunday
- Guest Column: Along the PCH
- Malibu Shocked, Saddened by Death of Sheriff’s Deputy
- Second Home Start-up Pacaso Moves Into Malibu
- Rules Tightened For Cell Towers After Months of Resident Complaints
- Four Killed On PCH in Past Month
- COVID-19 Outbreak Hits Pepperdine University
- Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Wife Nicole Avant List La Costa Beach House For $14.9 Million
- Malibu Approves ‘Hero Pay’ for Grocery Workers
- Letter: A Breonna Taylor Moment in Malibu
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Vanessa Bryant Names Four Deputies From Lost Hills in Photo Sharing Scandal (2)
- Letter: Mein Kemp (1)
- Letter: Post Traumatic Trump Disorder (1)
- Letter: Obsession (1)
- Bloom Discusses His 2022 Run for Supervisor at Malibu Democratic Club Meeting (1)
- Rules Tightened For Cell Towers After Months of Resident Complaints (1)
- Letter: Fake News (1)
- Letter: Fight Worth Having (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 19
-
Apr 19
-
Apr 19
-
Apr 19
-
Apr 20
-
Apr 20
-
Apr 20
-
Apr 20
-
Apr 20
-
Apr 20
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.