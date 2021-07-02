KBUU ... Malibu's ONLY Local Daily News ... Friday July 2
-
- Updated
- 0
= The 101 Freeway is open this morning … a bomb scare involving fireworks closed it overnight.
= The crackdown at Venice Beach is pushing homeless persons up the beach towards Malibu.
= A crackdown on RVs is pushing toy haulers down the beach towards Malibu.
= The sheriff says crime is up .. serious crime … way up.
= His answer includes more permits for concealed weapons.
= And a fireworks permit has been pulled for Malibu Colony … but Paradise Cove and Broad Beach have yet to be heard from.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ... weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. Listen to s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Malibu in the Red on Upcoming Budget
- Waves Train for Team USA
- KBUU ... Malibu's ONLY Local Daily News ... Friday July 2
- The Bureaucratic Tangle Behind Getting Water to Legacy Park
- Enjoy 'al fresco' ballet this Summer in Santa Monica!
- Suspect Arrested Following HIt-and-Run
- Photos: Concert on the Lawn
- KBUU Malibu's ONLY Daily News - Thu Jul 1
Most Popular
Articles
- Victim of Kanan Dume Crash Identified
- Point Dume Parade on for July 4, Colony Fireworks Show in the Works
- Gift Card Scam Thwarted at Local Grocery Store
- Malibu Winemakers Sue LA County Over Ban on New Vineyards
- Malibu Seen: Malibu Music Fans Rejoice!
- Malibu Beaches Among Cleanest in California
- Suspect Arrested Following HIt-and-Run
- Reviews & More: Not to be Missed
- From the Publisher: We're All a Little Annoyed
- MRCA Touts Carbon-La Costa Beach as its Newest Coastal Access Point in Malibu
Images
Videos
Commented
- Adamson House Erosion Continues as State Works To Find Solution (3)
- MRCA Touts Carbon-La Costa Beach as its Newest Coastal Access Point in Malibu (2)
- Letter: At the Beach (1)
- Malibu Winemakers Sue LA County Over Ban on New Vineyards (1)
- Caltrans Proposal Aims for Safety at Dangerous Las Flores/PCH Intersection (1)
- Blog: David Rosalsky (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.