 

= The 101 Freeway is open this morning … a bomb scare involving fireworks closed it overnight.
= The crackdown at Venice Beach is pushing homeless persons up the beach towards Malibu.
= A crackdown on RVs is pushing toy haulers down the beach towards Malibu.
= The sheriff says crime is up .. serious crime … way up.
= His answer includes more permits for concealed weapons.
= And a fireworks permit has been pulled for Malibu Colony … but Paradise Cove and Broad Beach have yet to be heard from.
