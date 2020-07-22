- = Calabasas uses the same cops who patrol Malibu … to crack down on COVID violators.
- = If you see a party house … call the deputies and they will close it down .. says Calabasas.
- = Malibu schools get a break … so do kids from over the hill.
- = Out of district enrollment will continue.
- = The Malibu Playhouse is for sale ... 5-1/2 million dollars.
- = The county supervisors approve asking the voters … to divert money away from the sheriff’s .
- = And good news! No tsunami today!
-
-
