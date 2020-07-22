  • = Calabasas uses the same cops who patrol Malibu … to crack down on COVID violators.
  • = If you see a party house … call the deputies and they will close it down .. says Calabasas.
  • = Malibu schools get a break … so do kids from over the hill.
  • = Out of district enrollment will continue.
  • = The Malibu Playhouse is for sale ... 5-1/2 million dollars.
  • = The county supervisors approve asking the voters … to divert money away from the sheriff’s .
  • = And good news! No tsunami today!
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
www.radiomalibu.net

