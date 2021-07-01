= The Fourth of July weekend could be another superspreader weekend … amongst nonvaccinated people.

= City officials say they think the MRCA may be in code violation at La Costa Beach.
= Like that has ever stopped the MRCA from opening parks in Malibu without city permits.
= Union activists from Los Angeles object to plans for a hotel in central Malibu.
= Not enough parking they say … despite their backing giant hotels in Santa Monica that also don't have enough parking.
= and the Ventura County sheriff issues its report on the mass shooting murders of 12 people at the Borderline grill.
= The shooter hated college kids.
= Surfs up … 3 to 4.
