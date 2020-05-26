This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News
These are the Tuesday Headlines:
= A heavy police presence in Malibu over the weekend.
= Less noise … less racing … say some.
= Still the same .. say others.
= Should the city fold in a lawsuit … over the sewer plant at the Civic Center.
= And how much should democracy cost? The city may hike the fee to appeal to the city council.
——
With KBUU All News all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Today is day 564 since the big fire.
And its been 68 days since the governor ordered stay at home.
