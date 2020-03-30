With KBUU All News all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.
This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News
Day 507 - the Monday Headlines:
= P C H was motorized bedlam over the weekend … so much for stay at home.
= California State Parks finally closes the beaches in Ventura County.
= Alarm bells ringing. In the midst of a private land grab … M R C A Director Joe Edmiston seeks emergency powers.
= Design architects for the new malibu High campus have been picked…
= A 6 point 6 million dollar contract will be granted tomorrow.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting. https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-malibus-only-local-daily-news-your-complete-newscast-for-monday/
Traffic is …
The weather is ….
And the surf is …
——
Los Angeles County recorded five more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, bringing the total to 37 as the virus continued to spread. Weekend two of mandatory social distancing in Malibu saw beachgoers were shooed away … with threats of a 1 thousand dollar fine for walking on the beach. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/weekend-2-of-social-distancing-in-malibu-point-mugu-beaches-closed-malibu-case-census-unclear/
——
An incredible power grab by Joe Edmiston.
That's the description by some Malibu activists of an item that suddenly appeared on the agenda for the Mountain Recreation Conservation Authority … the MRCA. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/incredible-power-grab-by-joe-edmiston-at-the-mrca/
——
You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U.
Support for KBUU’s daily broadcasting … the signal on the air … comes from the Malibu Foundation …
The KBUU solar panels and battery were paid for by the Malibu Foundation.
This has kept us on the air through storms and blackouts … 24/7 .. on clean … renewable solar power.
——
A high speed pursuit up Pacific Coast Highway ended in a crash in Oxnard Friday.
A Ventura County Sheriff's Deputy was on Pacific Coast Highway, near Mugu Rock, when he checked the licnese plate of the vehicle in front of him.
An arrest warrant turned up.
The driver sped off …
The chase rolled westbound on the curvy part of PCH … up to 95 mph near the Las Posas Road area and 100 mph as it continued into Oxnard.
The suspect vehicle crashed into a sign near the intersection of Oxnard Boulevard and Channel Islands Boulevard.
The male driver … 59 year old Freddie Taylor of Oxnard … was arrested on suspicion of felony evading and the warrant.
The 40-year-old female passenger was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor drug violations, including possession of methamphetamine.
This story was reported in the Ventura County Star.
——
An architect will be hired to design the next phase of the new Malibu High school and Malibu middle school campus.
The Santa Monica Mountains school board will meet electronically … not in person … tomorrow evening.
An architecture firm called NAC/Koning Eizenberg bid $6.6 million for the project.
That company was picked after a District committee felt a could do the best job.
The initial bid from the company was more than the district wanted to spend.
The school district opened negotiations with both the top bidder and the second ranked firm.
After several rounds of negotiations, the District and NAC reached an acceptable proposed fee. This project will be funded by Measure M and the proposed fee is within the budgeted amount for this project.
The Santa Monica Malibu school board is using Zoom for its meetings.
Vandals have been disrupting Zoom meetings … so the school board has changed the way it will hear public comments during open session.
There is a sign up process … detailed at the school board agenda.
When it is time for the speakers to address the board, their name will be called and the microphone on their Zoom account will be activated.
——
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Sunny but cool and windy )))) … highs (((( 64 )))) beaches … (((( 72 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( up to 20 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 7:14 )))).
After that … ((( clear )))) tonight … low (((( 55 )))) beaches … (((( 47 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( about the same. )))).
No rain next 6 days.
But a storm front may hit us next Monday …. to far off to know.
Right now here at the KBUU studios in Trancas … it’s (((( )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo beach … ((( ))).
Paradise Cove … ((( ))).
Big Rock … ((( ))).
In upper Malibu Canyon … ((( ))).
Calabasas … ((( ))).
And Civic Center L-A … ((( ))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
Mo says the waves at Surfrider Beach today are (((( )))) feet high ….
Those are (((( fair )))) surfing conditions …. according to Mo.
((((( tide is at
ide is at .))))
——
The KBUU Newswire is posted midmornings … at RadioMalibu.net and at the MalibuTimes.com websites.
Remember… breaking news always goes first to the radio … on F-M 99 point 1 over all of Malibu….
Our web player is simple …. you can hear Radio Malibu in your phone or stream it to your car.
Navigate to Radio Malibu dot net . … and we’re streaming in your ear anywhere in the world.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News - On the radio: FM 99 point 1 in all of Malibu - Streaming at www.radiomalibu.net anywhere else
© 2014-2019, Zuma Beach FM Emergency and Community Broadcasting, Inc. “Malibu’s Only Local Daily News”, “Radio Malibu”, “KBU” and “99.1 KBU” are all registered trademarks. No portion of this newscast may be used in any way by any nonauthorized commercial enterprise. All rights are reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.