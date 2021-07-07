KBUU News Wed July 7
KBUU and KBU2 are back on the air with normal programming, after a power supply problem at a microwave relay was repaired.
= Death toll in Malibu is now 8 … and 7 new Covid cases diagnosed.
= The vaccination rate here officially 59 percent … but may actually be in the mid 60s.
= Sacramento will force local school districts to offer better independent study options to kids this fall.
= Crime is up 48 percent in Malibu … but that’s over last year’s lockdown level.
= A gruesome crime in Santa Monica … a transient arrested … a police coverup alleged.
= And the city may use local FM stations to wake you up in the middle of the night. Where do we sign up?
