= California is inching towards another total shutdown … but beaches will stay open this time.
= More COVID 19 cases in Malibu … 110 in the area confirmed now.
= No word yet on Malibu Schools reopening for kids .. as the county issues guidelines.
= The city council slaps down the plannign commissioners. … stop making rules up.
= Speed humps on Dume Drive … appear to be on the way.
= Malibu’s new mayor is sworn is … as the city council decides not to ask voters to elect a mayor after all.
= TRAFFIC CONTROL ON MALIBU CANYON ROAD today - near Hughes Research Lab - expect delays.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
