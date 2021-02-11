From FM 99.1 KBUU ... the news headlines for Thursday Feb 10
= The local area's vaccine supply is dribbling out ... and the result is controlled chaos.
= First ... the county runs out ... now the City of L A supply has basically run out too.
= Malibu's city council goes into secret session this afternoon ... Reva Feldman's job on the line.
= L A County sheriff illegally builds a helipad . near his house,... on somebody else's land.
= And Pepperdine goes before the Coast Commission today.
= They want to move a mountain of dirt up the hill ... to build an underground parking garage near the baseball field.
 
Malibu's Only Local Daily News.
Independent and fact-based.
FM 99.1 and www.radiomalibu.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.