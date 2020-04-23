With KBUU All News all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.
This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News
These are the Thursday Headlines:
  • = Heat advisory … up to 83 today on the beach … above 90 in the Bu tomorrow.
  • = Malibu is telling residents of surrounding cities … stay off the beaches ... but come over here and get tested.
  • = Extra cops on the PCH … as Ventura County reopens its beaches.
  • = But beach parking is banned in Ventura … and people may circle back to Malibu looking for access to the sand.
  • = Two Santa Monica nursing homes are hotbeds of coronavirus.
  • = And no parking signs at Zuma Beach have been fixed ... with gaffers tape and a big pen.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
