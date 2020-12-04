= When will the stay at home order take effect in Malibu?
= And what will it mean? Lots of questions remain.
= A sports bar up Kanan Road refuses to close its dining patio … its health permits are yanked.
= The public nearing on the proposed Malibu water system rebuild is set fr next Tuesday.
= And the Covid Grinch has stolen the Nightmare Before Christmas.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
