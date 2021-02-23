= The Internet is back up ... after both Frontier and Charter/Spectrum crashed yesterday.
= Like cities across the region ... Malibu's city council was cancelled.
= And that means two meetings in two nights ... Wednesday and Thursday.
= The Coastal Commission is going to hear Malibu's request to ban pesticides.
= More Santa Anas tomorrow night ... gusts to 45 miles per hour.
