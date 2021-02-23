= The Internet is back up ... after both Frontier and Charter/Spectrum crashed yesterday.
= Like cities across the region ... Malibu's city council was cancelled.
= And that means two meetings in two nights ... Wednesday and Thursday.
= The Coastal Commission is going to hear Malibu's request to ban pesticides.
= More Santa Anas tomorrow night ... gusts to 45 miles per hour.
KBUU NEWS EVERY MORNING ... 5-9:30 AM ON FM 99.1
ALSO ... STREAMING ON YOUR ALEXA AND AT www.radiomalibu.net
COMING SOON ... ALL NEWS REPLAYS ON KBU2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Steve Jobs’ Widow Buys Third Paradise Cove Property
- Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Buy Home on Point Dume
- Sheriff’s Deputies See Rise in Catalytic Converter Thefts
- Rising From the Ashes — the Bates Family
- Upated: SMMUSD Reaches Reopening Deal With Teachers’ Union
- Vaccine Competition Remains Fierce as Winter Surge Continues To Ease
- Council Continues To Meet About Feldman Complaints
- Lakers Championship Ring Comes To MHS
- Small Fire Under Malibu Pier Restaurant Mars Valentine’s Day
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report Jan. 27–Feb. 4
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 28
-
Feb 28
-
Feb 28
-
Feb 28
-
Feb 28
-
Feb 28
-
Feb 28
-
Feb 28
-
Mar 1
-
Mar 1
-
Mar 1
-
Mar 1
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 2
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.