2:14 PM UPDATED Malibu news from FM 99.1 KBUU:
  • Malibu and all of Los Angeles County goes under curfew again tonight at 6.
  • All of Santa Monica under curfew, announced at noon, effective 1:30 pm.
  • 7 More COVID-19 cases in Malibu region.
  • Local sheriff's captain cautions "do not believe the threats about looting our area on the internet.
  • Arrest total in Santa Monica is now 400-plus. 95% of those arrested are not residents of SM.

