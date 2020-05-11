With KBUU All News all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.

This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News

The Monday Headlines:

= Tentative plans for an overnight parking area at Zuma Beach are exploding in the public.
= Without explanation to the public … the city manager floats the county’s decision.
= Widespread public outrage floods the only public forum … the Internet.
= It was party after party on Malibu beaches over the weekend … at night.
= L A County worries about losing inmate fire crews during the coming fire season.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Day 53 of the lockdown.
And Day 549 since the Woolsey Fire.
Listen on FM 99.1 or stream us at
www.radiomalibu.net

