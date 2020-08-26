From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... the Wednesday Headlines:
= One killed .. one rescued from a car over a cliff above malibu.
= Another budget whack at the city of Malibu budget.
= But layoffs may loom … no city employee took a voluntary early buyout package.
= Santa Monica cracks down on super-spreader parties … no crackdown in Malibu.
= And turns out there is a local on the national political scene.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
