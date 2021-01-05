= Hospitals are overloaded … and the surge on top of the surge on top of the surge is getting worse.
= is there a a flattening of the curve … or is it just a holiday blip in the testing?
= 33 cases diagnosed here in Malibu over the last 2 weeks.
= A house proposed for the cliff top above Moonshadows cannot be made safe enough to prevent it from falling onto Pacific Coast Highway.
= Oscar de la Torre still says he is a Santa Monica Malibu school board member.
= The school board still plans to appoint his replacement.
I'm Hans Laetz reporting.
Major news stories are posted later in the day at the KBUU Newswire, the Malibu Times website, and on Facebook and Nextdoor.
