From FM 99.1 KBUU, the Malibu news headlines for Tuesday Jan. 5

= Hospitals are overloaded … and the surge on top of the surge on top of the surge is getting worse.
= is there a a flattening of the curve … or is it just a holiday blip in the testing?
= 33 cases diagnosed here in Malibu over the last 2 weeks.
= A house proposed for the cliff top above Moonshadows cannot be made safe enough to prevent it from falling onto Pacific Coast Highway.
= Oscar de la Torre still says he is a Santa Monica Malibu school board member.
= The school board still plans to appoint his replacement.
I'm Hans Laetz reporting.
KBUU NEWS IS BROADCAST ON THE RADIO 6 TIMES EVERY WEEKDAY, ON 99.1FM IN WESTERN MALIBU, AND STREAMING EVERYWHERE AT WWW.RADIOMALIBU.NET : AT 7:15 AND 7:45, 8:15 AND 8:45, 9:15 AND 12 NOON.
Major news stories are posted later in the day at the KBUU Newswire, the Malibu Times website, and on Facebook and Nextdoor.
 

