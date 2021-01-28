= Dry so far … but we will get a dumping of rain tonight.
= Warnings about scams … offering Covid 19 vaccine outside the official channels.
= Amazingly huge donations … of up to two million dollars … are pledged the Malibu-area cougar bridge.
= Local schools will not reopen for in-person construction for months.
= It was a 22 year old college student from San Diego who was killed in the vacation rental fire on Rambla Pacifico.
= And terribly sad news about a husband and wife ... members of the Malibu community for 35 years ... killed by Covid.
