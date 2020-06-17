= Malibu city hall is restarting several city functions … like city commissions.
= And building permits can now be filed on thumb drives … instead of giant rolls of paper.
= Do you need to wear a mask on the beach? The county changes the rules again.
= An uptick in the number of people being hospitalized for COVID 19 in Ventura County.
= And three cities over the hill reject Malibu’s request to send a protest to the sheriff.
