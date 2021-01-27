= Malibu residents complaining to the state about frequent intentional blackouts … and now Edison has been ordered to explain why… and how they will stop it.
= 2 to 3 inches of rain are still in the forecast … starting this morning … but the heaviest rain arrives tomorrow night.
= The state’s reopening may be a very bad idea right now … with a more-contagious mutation of the disease sweeping thru San Diego County.
= And a new mutation of the coronavirus – also more contagious - is detected just 20 miles away from Malibu.
= Drive thru Covid-19 testing resumes tomorrow at Malibu City Hall.
= LA’s Board of Supervisors may remove Alex Villanueva from office … maybe with voters .. maybe with a grand jury.
= And the Optimists Club honors five teachers … for Excellence in Education … even in the pandemic.
