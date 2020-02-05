  • = Ted Lieu did not walk out of the State Of The Union speech last night.
  • = The CoastalCommission and some condo owners reach an agreement to end a 40 year battle over coastal access at Latigo Beach.
  • = The state plans to restore Topanga Lagoon … likely digging out truckloads of dirt and relocating PCH.
  • = And the L A Times issues an editorial over the RV parking issue on PCH.
