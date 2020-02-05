- = Ted Lieu did not walk out of the State Of The Union speech last night.
- = The CoastalCommission and some condo owners reach an agreement to end a 40 year battle over coastal access at Latigo Beach.
- = The state plans to restore Topanga Lagoon … likely digging out truckloads of dirt and relocating PCH.
- = And the L A Times issues an editorial over the RV parking issue on PCH.
KBUU News .... AT 7:07, 7:37.
8:07, 8:37.
9:07. 10:07. 12:07.
On the radio at 99.1 FM ... and on the Internet or smart toaster at www.radiomalibu.net
Community Calendar
