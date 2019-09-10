- = Malibu’s sewer system will not be extended to landowners who want in.
- = The city council decides those landowners… should have asked for that years ago.
- = A climate emergency is declared in Malibu … 100 percent green electricity may become the default choice.
- = KBUU wins permission to build a booster at Bluffs Park.
- = And the state legislature slaps down oceanfront mansion owners in Santa Barbara County … the Free Hollister Ranch bill goes to the governor.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … and the California Report …. from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U.
Support for this broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo … a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu coast.
Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
