https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-377-thu-nov-21/
This is KBUU News - Day 377 - the Thursday Headlines:
- = Almost an inch and a third of rain at Trancas yesterday.
- = Malibu will loosen the pursestrings … and spend money to challenge the federal government.
- = Plans for an proposed ocean water desalinization plant are blasted by the city.
- = LA DWP’s creaky power poles pose a threat to Malibu.
- = And communications companies are shocked … shocked … that their systems won’t work without electricity.
Good morning … I'm Hans Laetz reporting.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
* SURF...Surf will continue between 4 and 7 feet on west facing
beaches through this morning.
Good news from the weather forecasters.
A warm weekend … gentle Santa Anas but not close to Red Flag levels.
But … rain is forecast for the Wednesday travel day and Thanksgiving Day Thursday.
As for yesterday’s gentle rain … parts of Malibu got a whole lot more than the one quarter inch of rain predicted by the National Weather Service.
With heavy rain in the morning dropping more than an inch of rain … a gentle rain soaked the area again last night.
Total rainfall at the KBUU rain gauge was 1 point 3 inches.
Rainfall totals varied tremendously in the area.
A gauge near Boney Mountain took point 7-4 inches.
Upper Decker Canyon got point 3-9.
The fire station on P C H at Carbon Canyon got point 5-9.
It looks like the gentle rain all got soaked up by the mountains.
There were no reports of runoff or rockslides.
With Malibu’s immediate financial crisis over … city officials are loosening the pursestrings and looking at spending some money on important things. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/money-crisis-over-malibu-might-spend-to-fight-fema-charge-cars/
Plans for a seawater desalinization plant that would serve Malibu and other Westside cities go before the Malibu city council on Monday. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/malibu-blasts-desalinization-plant/
Southern California Edison has troubles with its powerlines … which is caused the the Big fires including the one that devoured Malibu. Now comes worrisome reports about the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power … and it's creaky overhead power lines. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/dwp-power-lines-called-dangerous/
There are no federal or state requirement that telecom companies provide backup power … or keep their service during blackouts. And it might take 8 sets of generators at dozens of places in Malibu to keep communications flowing during blackouts. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/generators-needed-for-internet/
You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U.
Support for KBUU’s daily broadcasting … the signal on the air … comes from the Malibu Foundation …
The KBUU solar panels and battery were paid for by the Malibu Foundation.
This has kept us on the air through storms and blackouts … 24/7 .. on clean … renewable solar power.
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Partly sunny )))) … highs (((( 62 )))) beaches … mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( gentle )))) this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 4:50 )))).
After that … ((( clouding up )))) tonight … low (((( 58 )))) beaches … (((( 45 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( a little warmer )))).
The KBUU Newswire is posted midmornings … at RadioMalibu.net and at the MalibuTimes.com websites.
Remember… breaking news always goes first to the radio … on F-M 99 point 1 over all of Malibu….
Our web player is simple …. you can hear Radio Malibu in your phone or stream it to your car.
Navigate to Radio Malibu dot net . … and we’re streaming in your ear anywhere in the world.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News
© 2014-2019, Zuma Beach FM Emergency and Community Broadcasting, Inc. “Malibu’s Only Local Daily News”, “Radio Malibu”, “KBU” and “99.1 KBU” are all registered trademarks. No portion of this newscast may be used in any way by any nonauthorized commercial enterprise. All rights are reserved.
