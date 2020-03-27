This is KBUU News - Day 504 - the Friday Headlines:
- = 1216 cases confirmed in LA County … 61 in Ventura County.
- = But people in Malibu say they have it and cannot get tested.
- = Cases double every day in California.
- = Southern California Edison says it is continuing to harden its system against fires.
- = But a homeowners group claims it has won a county order to stop it.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
There are now 1216 confirmed Coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County.
That’s confirmed cases … as we are hearing anecdotal evidence of people who have been told by their doctors that they have the disease… but their doctors cannot get them tested. https://www.radiomalibu.net/are-the-covid-19-cases-in-malibu-yes-are-they-in-the-official-report-no/
Just up the road in Oxnard: hungry people and the food pantries are closing. Reporting from the Ventura County Star: https://www.radiomalibu.net/just-up-the-road-hungry-people-and-collapsing-food-banks/
Southern California Edison says it's Cruz will continue to perform wildfire mitigation work even during the COVID 19 crisis. But the Las Virgenes Homeowners Federation claims that the L.A. County Public Works Director has issued a stop work order to SCE. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/sce-power-pole-replacement-project-will-continue-during-pandemic-residents-group-wants-routine-work-stopped/
The Santa Monica Malibu School District superintendent says kinks are being worked out in the system that is schooling 1400 Malibu kids at home.
Superintendent Ben Drati says “we have entered uncharted territory with distance learning,
“but we are tackling this head on with intention and the goal of favorable student outcomes.”
The district plans to deploy laptops and wifi connectivity to all students who may need it.
Drati says ensuring that all of our students have a device enhances our staff’s ability to deliver curriculum more effectively. If your student needs a device for home use, please notify your school, or take the survey that applies:
TK-5 students: https://bit.ly/3dhljrF, and 6-12 students: http://bit.ly/2w6xN4z.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has ordered all gun shops closed and sales halted during the coronavirus pandemic unless the buyers are police or security personnel.
Villanueva said he sought to implement the closure earlier this week but was told by county lawyers that gun shops could be considered essential under county and state measures to encourage social distancing and cut the spread of the virus. The opinion forced the sheriff to backtrack and suspend the closure.
But then Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said sheriffs do have the authority to make such closures.
Villanueva said he consulted with police chiefs across the county and decided that only police officers and licensed security guards will be allowed to purchase weapons and ammunition at the stores.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is warning that scammers are using Facebook …. emails and phone calls to try to rip people off as the federal government coronavirus financial checks are sent out.
Fraud detectives warn that the federal government will not ask you to pay any fees or up front charges to receive these benefits.
The government will not call to ask for anyones Social Security number, bank account, or credit card number.
Anyone who asks for that is a scammer.
Issuing checks has not yet become a reality.
Anyone who tells you they can get you the money now is a scammer.
And the most important point … government agencies do not communicate through social media.
Be wary of unsolicited messages.
