This is KBUU News - Friday March 13th
- = Schools close as a parent in Santa Monica was exposed to coronavirus.
- = City Hall switching to appointments only as the city maintains service.
- = Law enforcement continues … a man arrested fo felony assault yesterday.
- = The local sheriff’s office promises full deployment on Malibu streets.
- = The first sheriff’s deputies and firefighter quarantines are imposed in East LA County.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News. It’s the 6 p-m edition of the Thursday news … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
——
Los Angeles school officials on Friday voted to shut down the nation’s second-largest school system effective Monday. In the Santa Monica Malibu School District … campuses are closed today and Monday … and educators in Santa Monica-Malibu schools are getting ready what may be a semi-permanent closure. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/lausd-closes-for-2-weeks-malibu-school-reopening-decision-yet-to-be-made/
——
Three L.A. County sheriff’s deputies and five L.A. County Fire Department firefighters are now under quarantine. But crime happens and law enforcement is continuing … plague or no plague. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/3-deputies-5-firefighters-quarantined-after-attending-to-woman-dying-of-virus-in-walnut/
——
Much more Malibu coronavirus news: https://www.radiomalibu.net/this-is-the-complete-kbuu-newswire-friday-march-13th/
© 2014-2019, Zuma Beach FM Emergency and Community Broadcasting, Inc. “Malibu’s Only Local Daily News”, “Radio Malibu”, “KBU” and “99.1 KBU” are all registered trademarks. No portion of this newscast may be used in any way by any nonauthorized commercial enterprise. All rights are reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.