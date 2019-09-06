This is KBUU News - Day 301 - the Friday Headlines:
  • = A new hotel … a new shopping center …. and a bunch of new houses.
  • = All want in … to the Civic Center Malibu sewer project.
  • = Rent control … statewide … may be implemented … but many malibu houses would be exempt.
  • = And the great Pacific blob is back … hot ocean water may wreak havoc in Malibu.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
 
www.radiomalibu.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.