https://www.radiomalibu.net/brown-clamps-down-on-oc-beach-access-as-la-reports-largest-covid-new-case-total-yet/
Brown Clamps Down On OC Beach Access, As LA Reports Largest COVID New Case Total Yet
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Malibu Defers Implementing Several Popular Programs To Squeak Out A Balanced Budget
- Brown Clamps Down On OC Beach Access, As LA Reports Largest COVID New Case Total Yet
- Malibu Resumes Testing For Any And All Today and Friday - LA County Tests Now Open To Asymptomatic
- Updated: As Ventura Beaches Reopen, Malibu Still Locked Up Tight
- From FM 99.1 … KBUU News ... The Thursday Headlines
- CHP Officers Bust Party On Burned-Out Trancas Canyon Road Lot
- 2 Smaller OC Beach Town Open The Surf 6-10am, Newport and Huntington Keep Beaches Open 24 /7
- KBUU News Headlines - Wednesday
Most Popular
Articles
- LASD Malibu Liaison Promoted to Lieutenant
- Mountain Lions of the Santa Monica Mountains Gain Critical Endangered Species Protection
- Photos: Behind the Scenes
- The Politics of Malibu Sea Level Rise Projections
- Ventura County Reopens Public Space Amid Crowding Concerns
- Help for the Most Vulnerable
- Malibu's Representatives Discuss the Virus Pandemic, Upcoming Election and More
- City Requests Residents Complete Coronavirus Survey
- Blog: Are You Available?
- How To Help in the Time of COVID-19
Images
Videos
Commented
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.