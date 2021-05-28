KBUU Malibu News Friday - Sewer Will Cost Mansions Up To 1/2 Million $
= Civic Center neighborhoods get a look at the 50 million dollars in sewer connection feeds … coming soon.
= Some mansions will Have to pay a half million dollars … condos will pay more than 11 hundred dollars a year.
= The L A city council approves looking at housing homeless on the beach just east of Malibu.
= Malibu’s de facto police chief signs a petition to recall the district attorney …
= The D-A says the sheriff is soft on racist deputies in secret gangs inside his department.
= The California Senate wants to make it easier to use controlled burns to fight wildfire.
= Get thee to the Google… look at the three cute baby bobcats found in the crook of a tree over the hill.
