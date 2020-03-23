- = LA County finally gives in … will ban parking at their beaches.
- = Malibu still furious at being overwhelmed with beachgoers during a coronavirus pandemic.
- = Governor Newsom sticks to his prescription … go to the beach … but stay separate.
- = Malibu is still inspecting construction projects … keeping rebuild Malibu alive.
- = 5 Covid-19 deaths in L A County so far … still no cases confirmed inside Malibu city limits.
——
This is Malibu’s only local daily news … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-malibus-only-local-daily-news-day-501-monday/
——
Malibu officials are waiting for details about the planned closure of LA County Beach parking lots… after this beachfront city was overrun by beachgoers on Saturday.
This morning … LA County joined every other nearby government and closed its beach parking lots in Malibu.
But the beaches remain open …as do thousands of parking places along P C H and other city streets. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/county-pressured-to-close-beach-lots-beaches-remain-open-pch-parking-remains-open/
——
News this morning from Northern California that will have an impact in Malibu.
Pacific Gas & Electric announced this morning that it had agreed to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Camp Fire. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/pge-pleas-guilty-to-involuntary-manslaughter-which-could-pressure-so-cal-edison-to-settle-with-malibu-victims/
——
You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U.
Support for KBUU’s daily broadcasting … the signal on the air … comes from the Malibu Foundation …
The KBUU solar panels and battery were paid for by the Malibu Foundation.
This has kept us on the air through storms and blackouts … 24/7 .. on clean … renewable solar power.
——
A person in Culver City is the fifth person to die of novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County, the Department of Public Health reported Sunday.
409 cases in LA County…. up 71 in one day.
In Ventura County … 30 cases and one death.
——
City manager Reva Feldman says building inspections are continuing in Malibu.
Last week … the city building inspectors said they needed to take thing on a case by case basis.
But Feldman sys the decision has been made … keep building.
FELDMAN BBB
“I have some core essential staff who are in the field doing building inspections. “Obviously we need to still have our street maintenance crews and public works inspectors out making sure things are okay, particularly with the rain that we've gotten.
“And so we are doing what we can to continue to stay within a mandate from the governor which was to allow construction of housing.”
Senior center staff are still n call to perform errands or check on elderly residents.
The Malibu Boys and Girls Club is performing similar volunteer duties.
——
This roundup of other some minor coronavirus news … from nearby.
——
Anheuser-Busch, which has been making beer for 165 years, is now going to produce bottles of hand sanitizer at its Van Nuys and Baldwinsville, N.Y. facilities in addition to suds, in response to shortages spurred by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
——
And there is officially an Internet solution for everytbing.
Worried about how long your toilet paper stash will hold out?
This is for you.
www.Howmuchtoiletpaper.com is a website created by student software developer Ben Sassoon and artist Sam Harris, both based in London.
Type in your … ahem … data.
Poof!
The tool calculates just how long your stash of TP will last you during a quarantine
——
Malibu’s Monday 7am 24 hour rain totals
Trancas 1"
Leo Carillo 1.11"
Decker Canyon 1.22"
Carbon Beach 1.06
Big Rock .87"
Upper Los Flores 1.29"
Stokes Canyon 1.45"
Malibu Creek Camp 1.11"
Topanga 1.27"
Venice 1.33"
Beverly Hills 1.37"
Agoura .94"
Calabasas 1.17
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( 20 percent chance of rain this morning )))) … highs (((( 61 )))) beaches … (((( 62 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( … )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( )))).
After that … ((( clouding up again )))) tonight … low (((( 53 )))) beaches … (((( 47 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
Right now here at the KBUU studios in Trancas … it’s (((( )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo beach … ((( ))).
Paradise Cove … ((( ))).
Big Rock … ((( ))).
In upper Malibu Canyon … ((( ))).
Calabasas … ((( ))).
And Civic Center L-A … ((( ))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
Mo says the waves at Surfrider Beach today are (((( )))) feet high ….
Those are (((( fair )))) surfing conditions …. according to Mo.
((((( tide is at
ide is at .))))
——
The KBUU Newswire is posted midmornings … at RadioMalibu.net and at the MalibuTimes.com websites.
Remember… breaking news always goes first to the radio … on F-M 99 point 1 over all of Malibu….
Our web player is simple …. you can hear Radio Malibu in your phone or stream it to your car.
Navigate to Radio Malibu dot net . … and we’re streaming in your ear anywhere in the world.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News - On the radio: FM 99 point 1 in all of Malibu - Streaming at www.radiomalibu.net anywhere else
© 2014-2019, Zuma Beach FM Emergency and Community Broadcasting, Inc. “Malibu’s Only Local Daily News”, “Radio Malibu”, “KBU” and “99.1 KBU” are all registered trademarks. No portion of this newscast may be used in any way by any nonauthorized commercial enterprise. All rights are reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.