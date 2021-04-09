Santa Monica Smoked Out By Malibu Gamble, Makes Undisclosed Divorce Terms Counter-Offer to Malibu
The Santa Monica school board will make a new divorce offer to Malibu today ... and in a seven hour long closed door meeting last night ... they reaffirmed its desire to divorce the two cities' school district. After the meeting ended ... just after 11 last night ... a district spokeswoman said a formal letter will go out to the City of Malibu today. But the entire meeting was in secret ... despite the California Open Meetings law. DETAILS --->
(0) comments
