= How fast will the winds need to go to trigger a blackout???
= Southern California Edison officials again refuse to say.
= Caltrans pressing ahead with plans for a third new pedestrian traffic signal in Malibu.
= Another mountain lion crosses the 101.
= And layers of plastic coat the ocean floor off the Malibu coast.
= Forecast highs for today: 78 on the beach … 90 across PCH … 100 in the mountains.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Support for this broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo … a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu coast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- This is KBUU News - Day 300 - the Thursday Headlines
- Malibu SAR Rescues Eight Hikers Monday, One Dies in 90-Degree Heat
- This is KBUU News - Day 295 - the Wednesday Headlines
- KBUU Newswire - Day 298 - Tues Sept 3 - No Malibu Connection To Conception Disaster - 1 Dead, 7 Hurt In Malibu Mountains - City Plans For Days-Long Power Outages - 7 SCE Fires In July
- Nautica Malibu Triathlon Coming to Malibu in Two Weeks
- This is KBUU News - Day 298 - the Tuesday Headlines
- Updated: Hiker Dies in Malibu Monday
- Blog: You're Not Going to Believe It
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated: Sweetwater Fire 95 Percent Contained
- Updated: Hiker Dies in Malibu Monday
- Chili Cook-Off Planned for Labor Day Weekend
- Suspect in Custody After Attempted Bank Robbery in Malibu Wednesday
- Updated: Coast Guard Suspends Search Following Santa Cruz Boat Fire
- Threat of Shooter in Topanga Causes Panic—What Can Malibu Do To Prepare?
- Malibu SAR Rescues Eight Hikers Monday, One Dies in 90-Degree Heat
- LASD Planning Increased Security at 2019 Malibu Chili Cook-Off
- Rick Mullen Accuses City of Being an 'Agent for the MRCA'
- Ban on Shared Electric Scooters Approved by Council
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.