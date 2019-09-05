This is KBUU News - Day 300 - the Thursday Headlines:

= How fast will the winds need to go to trigger a blackout???
= Southern California Edison officials again refuse to say.
= Caltrans pressing ahead with plans for a third new pedestrian traffic signal in Malibu.
= Another mountain lion crosses the 101.
= And layers of plastic coat the ocean floor off the Malibu coast.
= Forecast highs for today: 78 on the beach … 90 across PCH … 100 in the mountains.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Support for this broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo … a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu coast.
 
