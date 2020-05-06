With KBUU All News all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.
This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News
Day 544 after the Woolsey Fire … these are the Wednesday Headlines:
= High temperatures and desert winds today … going to be 97º up above Malibu today.
= Still no plans .. for reopening beaches in Los Angeles County.
= This … as more big beaches open in Orange County.
= The governor says northern California Counties are making a big mistake by reopening businesses.
= Another drug bust on P C H near Point Mugu.
= And think that we are not yet in brushfire season? Wrong. A little history.
——
The news is on the RADIO all morning.
Posted here later this afternoon.
www.radiomalibu.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.