It's all up to the city council, but a pair of panels are recommending two big changes.  A city council budget subcommittee wants the city to end the fire-rebuild fee waiver program at the end of the year. It has cost $9 million so far by one estimate. And some of that money could be plowed into paying for bolstering Malibu's thin blue line of 15 fulltime patrol deputies, as recommended by the Public Safety Commission.
 
