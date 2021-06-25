It looks like there might be a solution to the dry lake at Legacy Park ... and clean water dumping into Malibu Creek conundrum. Many Malibu residents are bothered by the fact that the lagoon at Legacy Park has dried up in the drought. At the same time … that construction project for a new shopping center across the street is dumping tens of thousands of gallons of water that is flowing into their construction site … dumping it into Malibu Creek.
 
KBUU RADIO THU JUN 24 - POSTED KBUU NEWSWIRE FRI JUN 25
 
https://www.radiomalibu.net/the-park-is-dry-la-paz-has-extra-water-a-drain-leads-under-the-street-the-water-board-says-no-problem-so-why-isnt-this-happening/

 

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.