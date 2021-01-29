= Five more cases of Coronavirus in Malibu … vaccine appointments at Ralphs are cancelled.
= The vaccine shortage is chronic and critical.
= Malibu will not enact a rule against camping and sleeping in the city …proposed by Bruce Silverstein.
= Bickering and squabbling at the city council … the homeless issue will have a public hearing on Feb. 25.
= The sheriff says it is wrong to blame Malibu for the end of law enforcement against camping.
= And Mo says the surf line today is full of tree trunks …the ski report warns of the danger of suffocation in deep powder. Fun times.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ... weekday mornings on KBUU radio: 99.1 FM on your radio, streaming at www.radiomalibu.net, and major stories posted here later in the day.
= Wait until you hear the ski report.

