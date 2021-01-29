= Five more cases of Coronavirus in Malibu … vaccine appointments at Ralphs are cancelled.
= The vaccine shortage is chronic and critical.
= Malibu will not enact a rule against camping and sleeping in the city …proposed by Bruce Silverstein.
= Bickering and squabbling at the city council … the homeless issue will have a public hearing on Feb. 25.
= The sheriff says it is wrong to blame Malibu for the end of law enforcement against camping.
= And Mo says the surf line today is full of tree trunks …the ski report warns of the danger of suffocation in deep powder. Fun times.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ... weekday mornings on KBUU radio: 99.1 FM on your radio, streaming at www.radiomalibu.net, and major stories posted here later in the day.
= Wait until you hear the ski report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Joelle Anderson, Waves Soccer Scorer, Chosen in NWSL Draft
- School Bond Measures Have Poured Millions From Malibu Pockets Into Santa Monica
- Top Malibu stories for Friday Jan 29
- County Warns About Vaccine Peddlers, Selling Access To Covid 19 Vaccine
- $18 Million Raised From Across Nation To Bridge SM Mountain Cougars Over The 101
- Borderline Bar & Grill To Be Demolished Two Years After Mass Shooting
- Residents Report Unprecedented Amount of Trash Washing up on Malibu Beaches
- 100-Year-Old WWII Vet Honored in Malibu
Most Popular
Articles
- Victim of Jan. 17 Malibu House Fire Identified
- Valentine’s Day Date Idea: Drive-in for a Good Cause at Paramount Ranch
- LA Couple Sues Luxury Vacation Home Rental Site Over ‘Unsafe and Uninhabitable’ Malibu Property
- Updated: City Manager Lawyers up Over Alleged ‘Harassment’ From Council Member
- COVID-19 Kills Two Beloved Community Members
- The Malibu Real Estate Report: Malibu Median Home Prices up 37 Percent During 2020
- Deadly House Fire Catches Brush in Malibu Hills
- Residents Report Unprecedented Amount of Trash Washing up on Malibu Beaches
- Borderline Bar & Grill To Be Demolished Two Years After Mass Shooting
- Snow in Malibu? No, Sorry
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 30
-
Jan 30
-
Jan 30
-
Jan 30
-
Jan 30
-
Jan 31
-
Jan 31
-
Jan 31
-
Jan 31
-
Jan 31
-
Jan 31
-
Jan 31
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 2
-
Feb 2
-
Feb 2
-
Feb 2
-
Feb 2
-
Feb 2
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 5
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.