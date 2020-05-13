With KBUU all news all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.
This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News
The Wednesday Headlines:
= C’mon down to Malibu … say the L A TV stations.
= Beaches reopen today in Malibu. And the no parking signs are yanked off Zuma.
= The Paradise Cove landlord deliberately ignored a stop work order from the city … on a major sewer project.
= But the owner says he wishes he could have had Planning Commission approval … but the state wanted the sewage plant built fast.
= Major enforcement efforts are apparently underway against Paradise Cove.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Today is Day 551 after the fire … and this is day 55 of the stay at home order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.