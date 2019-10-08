https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-333-tues-oct-8/
This is KBUU News - Day 333 - the Tuesday Headlines:
- = fire weather with gusts up to 70 miles an hour in the mountains on Thursday.
- = Southern California Edison has not yet extended blackout warnings to Malibu.
- = But 630,000 Californians are under blackout warnings right now.
- = Malibu's 18 inch Ocean level estimate is about to get swamped by the coastal commission.
- = But one planning commissioner says the science is not settled.
- = A late truck crash appointment good sends three to the hospital … what was a truck doing at Point Mugu???
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News is in 8 minutes … here on the new 99 point 1 FM … KBU.
Support for this broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo … a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu coast.
It’s ((( time ))).
More Malibu news …. after the California Report …. on 99 point 1
K B U U - L P Malibu Los Angeles.
——
Traffic is …
The weather is ….
And the surf is …
This is Malibu’s only local daily news. It’s the (((( time ))) edition of the ((( day ))) news … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
——
A small grassfire broke out on Topanga Cyn Blvd at Entrado at 9:10. It's largely out. Units on scene for mop up. Choppers and SuperScoopers called off.
——
Red Flag Warnings up for tomorrow night … and Southern California Edison has warned it might black out parts of Malibu … as the fall’s first big Santa Ana windstorm approaches. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/red-warnings-blackouts-possible/
—
An 18-wheeler truck and two passenger vehicles crashed late last night on Pacific Coast Highway east of Mugu Rock last night. Bad injuries. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/18-wheeler-crashes-at-mugu-beach/
——
Climate change … rising ocean levels … now an issue at the Malibu City Hall. Last night … one planning commissIoner so the city is being unrealistic in approving houses on the beach. But another responded with a climate change denial argument. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/ocean-rise-denial-at-planning-comm/
——
Malibu officials continue to move rebuilding applications through the planning and zoning office quickly. But the fire rebuilds are gumming up in the building safety counter. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/slow-pace-at-plan-check/
——
Santa Monica-Malibu school board member Oscar de la Torre is stepping down from his daytime job at the end of the year.
De la Torre is head of the nonprofit Pico Youth & Family Center.
He founded it in 2002.
For almost two decades … the center has served as a place for Pico youth to learn leadership, technology and arts skills.
The Pico neighborhood is less affulent than most in Santa Monica … kids there oftenstruggle with gun violence and gang activity.
De la Torre, a three term member of the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District board of education, said he plans to permanently step down and start a consulting firm with his wife Maria Loya.
He said he may also run for City Council if an appellate court judge rules in favor the lawsuit against the city of Santa Monica by Kevin Shenkman … a malibu attorney …
Shenkman so far has won his lawsuit … which argues that Santa Monica residents should vote for councilmembers to represent their neighborhoods, not the city as a whole.
The city appealed the ruling.
If de la Torre wins … he would have to resign from our local school board.
——
A temporary skateboard park is under design at Malibu Bluffs Park.
And the City of Malibu wants to hear feedback on proposed features for the Temporary Skate Park
The city has posted an online survey (click here to link) to find out what kinds of stuff people want.
As you may know … last summer the City Council approved building an asphalt parking lot at Bluffs Park.
Temporary ramps will be set up tere … it will be a temporary skate park while a permanent 12,500-square foot permanent skate park will be designed and built.
Once the the permanent skate park is completed … the temporary skate park will become the permanent parking and drop-off/pick-up area.
The survey is online.
The deadline is Friday, October 18th.
——
(City press release:) The City of Malibu Community Services Department and the Malibu Senior Center offer older residents a great opportunity to learn about techniques and services to help live a healthy, happy life at the Wellness Expo on Thursday, October 10 at City Hall.
The vendors at the event include a variety of medical professionals, health and wellness businesses and senior care providers who will take the time to discuss their services and fees in detail with attendees.
The free event takes place from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and includes a raffle ticket for a chance to win discounts from vendors, gift cards and more.
Prize drawings will be held at 11:45 AM and 12:45 PM. The first 50 people to RSVP will receive a delicious free lunch sponsored by Oakmont of Camarillo. For more information or to RSVP, please call the Senior Center at 310-456-2489, ext. 357.
——
You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U.
Support for KBUU’s daily broadcasting … the signal on the air … comes from the Malibu Foundation …
Their support for the KBUU solar panels and battery has kept us on the air continuously since August 18th … @@days.
The time is ((( ))).
——
Traffic … in 85 seconds … first …
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
..FIRE WEATHER WATCH OVER MOST OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES FOR LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING.
A moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event will likely bring widespread critical fire weather conditions over most of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties late Wednesday night through early Friday evening. Wind gusts between 45 and 70 mph are expected during the Thursday afternoon and evening peak.
Minimum humidities in the 5 to 10 percent range will be common.
A decision on if this Fire Weather Watch should be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning will be made today or Wednesday.
(((( )))) … highs (((( 72 )))) beaches … (((( 85 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( … )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( )))).
After that … ((( )))) tonight … low (((( 61 )))) beaches … (((( 54 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
Sweeping down the coast …
At Leo Carrillo Beach it’s (((( )))) degrees.
KBUU Trancas … ((( ))).
Paradise Cove … ((( ))).
Big Rock … ((( ))).
In upper Malibu Canyon … ((( ))).
Calabasas … ((( ))).
And Civic Center L-A … ((( ))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( 68 )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
The lifeguards say the waves today are (((( 3 to 5 )))) feet high ….
Nice little waves … but a few waits.
Those are (((( fair )))) surfing conditions …. according to the lifeguards.
((((( Low tide is at 1:30.
High tide … 7:13. ))))
——
The KBUU Newswire is posted midmornings … at RadioMalibu.net and at the MalibuTimes.com websites.
Remember… breaking news always goes first to the radio … on F-M 99 point 1 over all of Malibu….
Our web player is simple …. you can hear Radio Malibu in your phone or stream it to your car.
Navigate to Radio Malibu dot net . … and we’re streaming in your ear anywhere in the world.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News - On the radio: FM 99 point 1 in all of Malibu - Streaming at www.radiomalibu.net anywhere else
© 2014-2019, Zuma Beach FM Emergency and Community Broadcasting, Inc. “Malibu’s Only Local Daily News”, “Radio Malibu”, “KBU” and “99.1 KBU” are all registered trademarks. No portion of this newscast may be used in any way by any nonauthorized commercial enterprise. All rights are reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.