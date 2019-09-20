= Caltrans predicts half of Pacific Coast Highway could go underwater in 80 years.
= The Trancas Creek Bridge is the poster child for what is happening due to global warming and floods.
= We’ll see if Malibu High students walk out … cut classes … to protest global warming.
= Tons of cigarette butts will be scooped up tomorrow … California Coastal Cleanup Day.
= But the governor may ban smoking at California’s state beaches.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News ... and the California Report …. on 99 point 1 K B U U
We are streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Support for the station comes from Rancho Del Cielo ... a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu.
And support for KBUU’s daily broadcasting … the signal on the air … comes from the Malibu Foundation …
Their underwriting of the KBUU solar panels and battery has kept us on the air continuously since August 18th … 32 days.
