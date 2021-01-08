= Malibu's congressman is one of three democrats sponsoring a second bill of impeachment against Donald Trump.
= Los Robles Regional Medical Center … closest to Zuma Beach … has brought in a morgue trailer.
= Tests for COVID 19 in Malibu are on hold … bogged down by paperwork.
= The homeless camp in Tuna Canyon … is back.
= The city won't set out its emergency generators when Edison blacks out traffic lights.
= Public Safety Commissioners are incredulous … and not happy.
