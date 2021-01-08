 

= Malibu's congressman is one of three democrats sponsoring a second bill of impeachment against Donald Trump.
= Los Robles Regional Medical Center … closest to Zuma Beach … has brought in a morgue trailer.
= Tests for COVID 19 in Malibu are on hold … bogged down by paperwork.
= The homeless camp in Tuna Canyon … is back.
= The city won't set out its emergency generators when Edison blacks out traffic lights.
= Public Safety Commissioners are incredulous … and not happy.
 
KBUU NEWS IS BROADCAST ON THE RADIO 6 TIMES EVERY WEEKDAY, ON 99.1FM IN WESTERN MALIBU, AND STREAMING EVERYWHERE AT WWW.RADIOMALIBU.NET : AT 7:15 AND 7:45, 8:15 AND 8:45, 9:15 AND 12 NOON.
Major news stories are posted later in the day at the KBUU Newswire, the Malibu Times website, and on Facebook and Nextdoor.

