From FM 99.1 KBUU ... the Wednesday morning headlines
= COVID case counts stabilize … but it’s still too early to reopen further.
= Pepperdine again plans for in person classes … and pushes back the spring semester into February.
= A Malibu architect who works a lot with the Planning Department … wants the top city job there.
= Further questions about the L A County sheriff … after racist tweets are posted by a spokeswoman.
= Blue skies possible? Smoke moves out of the Malibu area.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
